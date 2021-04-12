FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

ORCL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.00. 272,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.