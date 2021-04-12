HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 330,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

