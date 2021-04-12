First Citizens Financial Corp Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

