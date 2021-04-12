Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 32,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,120 call options.

NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 453,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.