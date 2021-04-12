Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 32,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,120 call options.
NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 453,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
