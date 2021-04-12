HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

