HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.