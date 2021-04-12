HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.00. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.30. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

