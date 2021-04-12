NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,401. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.80 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

