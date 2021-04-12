Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.92.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $13.68 on Monday, hitting $1,545.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,363. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $728.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,436.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,374.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

