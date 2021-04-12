Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW traded up $10.83 on Monday, hitting $360.34. 37,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

