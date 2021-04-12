Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 4.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.92. 262,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

