Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $60.09. 190,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,467. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.