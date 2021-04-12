Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,724. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.