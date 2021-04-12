Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.06. 27,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,131. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

