Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

UAA stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Monday. 128,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,267. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

