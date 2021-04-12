Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Watsco stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. 958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,148. Watsco has a 52 week low of $144.16 and a 52 week high of $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

