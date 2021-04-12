Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,548. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

