E&G Advisors LP Acquires 122 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $805.66. 8,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $810.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.