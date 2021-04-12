Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $187.97. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $188.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.