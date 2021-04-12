Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.29. 18,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,258,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

