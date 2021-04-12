Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.29. 18,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,258,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
