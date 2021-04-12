MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.24

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 9803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 417.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 93,017 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

