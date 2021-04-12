Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.30

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 33801786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

