Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.49

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 4342100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.