CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of BKNG traded down $49.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,400.44. 7,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,690. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,337.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,067.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

