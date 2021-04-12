CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,995. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.78. 80,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

