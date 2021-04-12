CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,006. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.