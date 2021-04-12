CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SSNC traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,824. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.