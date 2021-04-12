Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.87 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00020487 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00662121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00086603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041968 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

