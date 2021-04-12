Decentraland Price Up 5.7% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $463.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,468,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,097,613 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

