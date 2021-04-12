Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $342.21 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $199,558.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $342.21 or 0.00570575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00274033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00715153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,420.57 or 1.00740614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.38 or 0.00962685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018545 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 91,900 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

