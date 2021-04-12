$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.48 and its 200 day moving average is $314.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $622,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

