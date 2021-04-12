Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 556,886 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,886 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $43.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.