Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320,656 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $60,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 579,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,234. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

