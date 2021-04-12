STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615,651 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.29% of STAG Industrial worth $68,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,043. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

