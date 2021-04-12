Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $64.97 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 354,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

SWKS stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,306. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.