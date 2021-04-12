Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,290 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in RH were worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $3,463,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $9.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,966. RH has a one year low of $116.62 and a one year high of $619.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.