Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,198. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.03. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $287.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

