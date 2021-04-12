Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 84,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

