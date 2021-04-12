Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.23. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,422. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average is $406.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.