Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,293 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $36.10. 215,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,755. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

