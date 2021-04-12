ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $40.77. 1,020,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

