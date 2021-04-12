Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.13 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Nano has a market cap of $814.49 million and approximately $55.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00010187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.93 or 0.03548062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.85 or 0.00408058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $670.90 or 0.01118119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00534036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00430339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.54 or 0.00357549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

