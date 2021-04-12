Vortex Defi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255,652.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $255,652.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

