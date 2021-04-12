Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. 61,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,061. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

