Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$100,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.05 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,500.00 ($71,785.71).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 11,081 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.09 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of A$111,807.29 ($79,862.35).

On Friday, March 12th, Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total value of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 6,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,628.60 ($49,020.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

