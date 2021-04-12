Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Acquires 69 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield purchased 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

MNG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 216.40 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.02. M&G plc has a 52 week low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

