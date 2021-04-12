$200.03 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $200.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.12 million. Knowles posted sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,746. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

