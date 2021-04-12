Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. 16,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.