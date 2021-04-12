Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 10,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,696. The firm has a market cap of $278.73 million, a P/E ratio of -181.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 944,249 shares of company stock worth $11,655,289. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.