Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 155.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.